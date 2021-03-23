Letter: Carr School needs saving; it still has plenty of life left in it

Regarding the editorial " St. Louis alderman misuses her office to help father derail a developer " (March 15): The Editorial Board asserts that the vacant, historic Carr School on the city’s north side is beyond repair. The evidence to these untrained eyes? A tree is growing out of the building.

As someone who has completed numerous feasibility assessments and historic tax credit applications for historic buildings (sometimes in worse shape than the school), I had to roll my trained eyes. I completed a feasibility assessment for rehabilitation of the school in 2016, working to secure a federal grant that fell through. The grant fell through due to end use, not because of building condition. The ensuing fire and the little tree have changed nothing, since the building has a reinforced concrete structure.