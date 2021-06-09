 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cartoon another example of fanning the flames further
0 comments

Letter: Cartoon another example of fanning the flames further

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Voting tweaks
060621-edt-editorialcartoon

I was not at all pleased with Christopher Wyant’s June 6 syndicated editorial cartoon implying that Republicans only want whites to cast votes. At a time we are all working to bring every race together, the Post-Dispatch editorial page publishes this cartoon, flaming the fire even more in response to vote-suppression legislation in states like Texas.

What’s the complaint with requiring a photo ID to vote? We do it in Jefferson County now. Adults need one to purchase alcohol, to board a plane and numerous other times to prove people are who they say they are.

All I’m asking is for the Post-Dispatch to print both sides of the story.

Dale Carroll • Imperial

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports