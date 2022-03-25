 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cartoon of Ron DeSantis resembles hate propaganda

Regarding Christopher Weyant’s March 14 syndicated editorial cartoon of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: It’s not enough that Post-Dispatch editorials and columns focus mostly on themes critical of Republicans associated with former President Donald Trump, but many of the political cartoons do as well.

For instance, this cartoon depicts DeSantis as Ponce De Leon coming ashore in Florida, saying, “I have discovered the Fountain of Hate.” I believe the cartoon was pure hate propaganda. A sign in the cartoon implied that Florida only welcomes white, straight men only [in response to his signing of the so-called Don’t Say Gay bill].

As an independent voter with no political party allegiance, I can only imagine how many must feel offended, and I hope liberals and Democrats would be just as appalled at such a cartoon.

I believe the once-prestigious Post-Dispatch has declined. Is it so difficult to treat those with whom the Editorial Board disagrees with respect and dignity?

Helen Louise Herndon • Kirkwood

