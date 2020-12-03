 Skip to main content
Letter: Cartoonists should cast critical eye on Biden, too
I’ve always enjoyed the syndicated editorial cartoons on the opinion page and on the Post-Dispatch website. Now I look forward to the cartoons directed at President-elect Joe Biden. From his hair plugs to his lapses of memory, not to mention his ever-changing positions on a host of policies, I would expect that the good material will never run out.

My hat is off to the editorial cartoonists who now must choose just what presidential foible they will highlight each day. I can only hope that I won’t have to wait too long for the fun to begin and end up instead just "Biden" my time waiting for a critical cartoon about him.

Stan Phillips • Kirkwood  

