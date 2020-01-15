Letter: Carvana persistent in pursuing a new Galleria location

The online car retailer Carvana is at it again, but this time they are partnering with the Galleria. Chesterfield successfully blocked the construction of one of their unsightly “car vending machine,” but Richmond Heights is contemplating placing one on the south end of the Galleria parking lot, even though the city’s planning and zoning review board voted it down almost unanimously.
Carvana has appealed. Neighbors are dismayed to say the least. The city stands not to benefit from a tax standpoint. Many code variances would be required, yet the developers persist despite vocal protest from citizens.
Sandy Elfrink • Richmond Heights