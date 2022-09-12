Letter: Case could be made that Hawley gave comfort to insurrectionists

Regarding “New Mexico banishes Trump ally from office for insurrection” (Sept. 6): A New Mexico judge has disqualified Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office because of his part in the Jan. 6 Capitol violence. He was declared “constitutionally disqualified from serving” because of his conviction for his part in the insurrection.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment (paraphrased) states no one can hold office “under the state” who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion,” “or given aid and comfort to the enemies there of.”

I would like readers to consider the famous photo of Sen. Josh Hawley, fist raised, egging on the protesters before the riot that day. In my opinion, it looks like he was in on it. Should Hawley be removed from office and considered constitutionally disqualified? I think the case could be made.

Steve Wulff • Richmond Heights