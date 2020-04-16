Letter: Cases could skyrocket if stay-at-home orders relaxed

I fear our lives will continue to be in turmoil for the next year, or at least until the scientists are able to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. All people on planet Earth are in this together. As long as people continue to travel from one area to another, the virus seems certain to spread. I dread the thought of relaxing the stay-at-home orders, and I suspect the number of cases could skyrocket again if movement is allowed.
If we are lucky, the summer sun and ultraviolet rays will dampen the virus. However, this has not yet been verified.
We need to plan ahead for our elections knowing we can’t do them as they have been done in the past. We need to plan for voting by mail nationwide.
Jean Loemker • Kirkwood
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.