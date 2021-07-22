Letter: Cases of Strickland and Johnson embarrass Missourians

Regarding "Missouri attorney general: Strickland is guilty of 3 murders" (July 12): The CBS "Sunday Morning" show on July 18 should have been an embarrassment to all Missourians. It was to me.

The show asked: What is going on in Missouri? The Jackson County prosecuting attorney has admitted wrong was done and apologized for the conviction of Kevin Strickland. Evidence suggests both he and Lamar Johnson were wrongfully convicted. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt refused to respond to CBS' request for an interview. And viewers learned that he refused St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner's motion asking for Johnson's release because his verdict was final and he had run out of appeals.

Gov. Mike Parson refuses to use his power to pardon these men. The Supreme Court ruled against their freedom because of a technicality in the law. How can we expect people to respect the law when there is this kind of obvious miscarriage of justice? What is going on in Missouri?

Donna Rogers-Beard • University City