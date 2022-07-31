 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Casting a provisional ballot doesn’t require a photo ID

  • 0
First local test of Missouri voters photo ID law

Lisa Thorp, a Democratic election judge, consults with others as Mike Klenc fills out his provisional ballot envelope to vote at New City School on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Klenc did not bring any identification with him to vote for the 28th Ward Alderman position. "They were prepared, they knew the envelope," said Klenc about the poll workers. "Some people are leaving with a (voting) sticker. I'm leaving with a receipt." Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

In the April election, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft sent out more than 4 million voting-information cards to Missourians. The cards omitted information on casting a provisional ballot. Ashcroft said voters must return with a valid photo ID on Election Day when, in fact, numerous forms of ID qualify. When asked for an explanation, the director of the Elections Division replied in an email to me that the omission was made to save space. How many people were disenfranchised because of this?

Voters may cast a provisional ballot without ID with their signature on file as the ultimate form of identification.

Terry Beckmeyer • New Haven

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News