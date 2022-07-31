Letter: Casting a provisional ballot doesn’t require a photo ID

In the April election, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft sent out more than 4 million voting-information cards to Missourians. The cards omitted information on casting a provisional ballot. Ashcroft said voters must return with a valid photo ID on Election Day when, in fact, numerous forms of ID qualify. When asked for an explanation, the director of the Elections Division replied in an email to me that the omission was made to save space. How many people were disenfranchised because of this?