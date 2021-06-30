Letter: Cat declawing is cruel; county was correct to ban it

Regarding the letter “St. Louis County ban on declawing cats is a mistake” (June 25): You don’t need to be an expert to realize that cat declawing is a cruel practice. Civilized countries have outlawed cat declawing, and I applaud St. Louis County for no longer considering it acceptable. By removing a cat’s claws, people are depriving the animal of its natural instincts. It is a cruel practice. Plus, if the cat goes outside and encounters some danger, it is unable to run up a tree.