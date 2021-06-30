 Skip to main content
Letter: Cat declawing is cruel; county was correct to ban it
Letter: Cat declawing is cruel; county was correct to ban it

Pet of the week: Zoey

Zoey is a gorgeous 3-year-old domestic shorthair with dark tabby stripes on a swirl of calico colors. She’s very outgoing and friendly, and she’s looking for a forever human pal who will scratch her under her fuzzy chin and give her tiny pink nose the occasional kiss. Zoey had her front paws declawed in a previous home; however, she would still appreciate a scratching post or two so she can stretch out and show off her powerful feline muscles. She’s a very sweet cat.

To adopt • Apply in person at the Humane Society’s Chesterfield Valley Center.

Regarding the letter “St. Louis County ban on declawing cats is a mistake” (June 25): You don’t need to be an expert to realize that cat declawing is a cruel practice. Civilized countries have outlawed cat declawing, and I applaud St. Louis County for no longer considering it acceptable. By removing a cat’s claws, people are depriving the animal of its natural instincts. It is a cruel practice. Plus, if the cat goes outside and encounters some danger, it is unable to run up a tree.

Three cheers for the St. Louis County Council for passing Bill 69 that bans cat declawing.

Patricia C. Faenger • St. Louis County

