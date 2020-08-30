 Skip to main content
Letter: Catholic Church keeps ignoring Trump’s sexual past
US-NEWS-TRUMP-MCDOUGAL-ZUM

Karen McDougal (left) and Stormy Daniels.

Associated Press

 Associated Press

Regarding “After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4 billion in virus aid” (July 19): The Catholic Church is a hypocritical joke. Its leaders stand behind President Donald Trump’s opposition to abortion rights while totally ignoring that Trump is a serial adulterer, been married three times, divorced twice and spent decades involved in questionable business dealings. In my opinion, Catholic leaders sold their souls for an anti-abortion president. Sad.

Patrick Curran • Maryland Heights

