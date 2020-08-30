Letter: Catholic Church keeps ignoring Trump’s sexual past

Regarding “After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4 billion in virus aid” (July 19): The Catholic Church is a hypocritical joke. Its leaders stand behind President Donald Trump’s opposition to abortion rights while totally ignoring that Trump is a serial adulterer, been married three times, divorced twice and spent decades involved in questionable business dealings. In my opinion, Catholic leaders sold their souls for an anti-abortion president. Sad.
Patrick Curran • Maryland Heights
