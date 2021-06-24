 Skip to main content
Letter: Catholic Church teachings have real-world consequences
Letter: Catholic Church teachings have real-world consequences

Given the Catholic Church’s adamant stances against both contraception and abortion, it should come as no surprise that certain church authorities want to withhold the Holy Eucharist from anyone opposing those doctrines (“Biden in ‘difficult spot’ with Catholic Church,” June 20).

I wish those traditionalist bishops would take a more circumspect, a more modern view. They insist that, in that sacramental rite, genuine transubstantiation occurs. They grant what most of us consider purely molecular ingredients immortal force. The truth is, two-thirds of its (also modern) faithful reject the teaching.

I also know it’s not an approved institutional habit, but the church might gain a sharper vision if believers took a closer look at the immediate real-world consequences of church teachings. They’d recognize, for one thing, that two millennia of those two "pro-life" doctrines have served to only expand the number of souls to such stultifying levels that they are now threatening the entire species, faithful and heretics alike.

Perhaps a laxer take at least on contraception could yield both a more sensible theology and a better world. But who am I, a lapsed Anglican, to bring reason, science and sheer humanity into the discussion?

Jamie Spencer • Des Peres

