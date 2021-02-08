Letter: Catholic church's bailout money intended for businesses

Regarding "Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid" (Feb. 4): Remember the outrage when companies like Shake Shack and Ruth's Chris Steak House received bailout money? They were taking money that small businesses and their employees needed to avoid going out of business. So where is the outrage when the Roman Catholic Church applies for and receives billions despite being financially solvent with more than $10 billion in church coffers? It's shameful and disgusting.

Thousands of children were damaged because of Catholic Church pedophilia scandals. Any other business would have gone under if this happened at their businesses.

This same organization has now collected billions from taxpayers while paying no taxes, adding to the church's immense wealth while millions are out of work and thousands of businesses have had to close.

I am bewildered by people who continue to support such an abhorrent enterprise, one that dangles damnation over the flock if followers do not adhere to their message.

Thomas Briner • Chesterfield