Letter: Catholic Eagleton would’ve never confirmed Barrett
Letter: Catholic Eagleton would’ve never confirmed Barrett

CD/HO/ EAGLETON

Thomas E. Eagleton, former Missouri senator (D).

 HANDOUT

Regarding the editorial “Hawley helps Barrett dodge big questions on abortion and religion” (Oct. 15): In urging the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Josh Hawley continues to refer to Judge Coney as a “devout Catholic and pro-life Christian,” as if these two characteristics qualify her to sit on the nation’s highest court.

One of Missouri’s five greatest U.S. Senators, the late Thomas Eagleton, also was a devout Catholic and pro-life Christian, but he did not wear his religious beliefs on his sleeve. Were he in the Senate today, there is no doubt that Eagleton, unlike Hawley, would never have voted to confirm Barrett.

Burton A. Boxerman • Olivette

