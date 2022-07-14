Letter: Catholic hospital emergency rooms will treat anyone

Regarding “Kemp: Victory in abortion fight must not come at the expense of women’s lives” (July 9): The op-ed in my opinion is either an example of ignorance, political theater or intentionally disingenuous writing. Any physician knows that all hospitals, Catholic or not, must comply with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which “requires anyone coming to an emergency department to be stabilized and treated, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.”