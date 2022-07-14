Letter: Catholic hospital emergency rooms will treat anyone

Regarding “Kemp: Victory in abortion fight must not come at the expense of women’s lives” (July 9): The op-ed in my opinion is either an example of ignorance, political theater or intentionally disingenuous writing. Any physician knows that all hospitals, Catholic or not, must comply with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which “requires anyone coming to an emergency department to be stabilized and treated, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.”
As an emergency room doctor for more than 20 years, I know this means that any hospital receiving federal funds, which is all of us, must care and treat anyone who comes to our door, regardless of what got them there, which we do without reservation.
Bret Riegel, M.D. • Washington, Mo.