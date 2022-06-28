Letter: Catholic leaders should reframe the abortion discussion

Regarding “Abortions in Missouri: Prohibited, no exceptions for rape or incest” (June 25): I am a priest who sees abortion as always a wrong choice, but I totally disagree that government has a direct responsibility to protect the unborn. Women alone bear that truly unique and heavy responsibility for the child within them.

Abortion should never be a political issue. The only moral issue for politicians is whether it is helpful to make abortion legal. The genius of the Constitution is that it makes government too weak to successfully meddle in what is the responsibility of individuals. Our government is a butter knife, not a scalpel.

I am pleased that most Catholics seem to apply their faith in society in a wiser way than many other religious people. However, I feel our Catholic moral leaders have failed miserably in framing the public discussion of abortion. I have identified at least three reasons: 1) Moral theology is designed to target totalitarian governments. 2) Exercising governmental responsibilities is complex and relative; fixating on abortion provides a simple and absolute moral issue for a political crusade. 3) Good people are notoriously codependent and tend to usurp responsibilities that belong to others.

Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis