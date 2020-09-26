Letter: Catholic leadership is clear on anti-abortion guidance

Regarding the letter to the editor, "Abortion is an easy issue for lazy leaders to jump on" (Sept. 16): I am a practicing Catholic, and I don't consider myself brainwashed or immoral. My reasons for voting for a "pro-life" president are as follows: Pope Francis has stated that while abortion is not the only moral issue, it is a preeminent issue.
Mother Teresa, in an address to the United Nations, said, "Abortion has become the greatest destroyer of peace. This is why, if we really want peace, let us make that strong resolution that in our countries, that terrible law of killing the innocents, of destroying life, destroying the presence of God, be removed from our country, from our nation, from our people, from our families."
Pope John Paul II wrote in the encyclical Evangelium Vitae, "To claim the right to abortion, infanticide, and euthanasia, and to recognize that right in law, means to attribute to human freedom a perverse and evil significance: that of an absolute power over others and against others. This is the death of true freedom."
I will take my guidance from them and vote for life.
Joanne Nolan • Manchester
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.