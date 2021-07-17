 Skip to main content
Letter: Catholic public figures should live their faith at all times
Letter: Catholic public figures should live their faith at all times

Moment of silence for health care workers

Hospital workers bow their heads during a moment of silence outside SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights on Monday, May 10, 2021. Members of the Pandemic Task Force are pictured in the foreground. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

In Tony Messenger’s column “Dr. Alex Garza has strong words for state leaders as delta variant rages” (July 11), Garza is reported to put “his Catholic faith to action” in a number of “civil and military positions.” I assume that includes his role heading the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force.

I admire Garza and appreciate his faith as inherent to his actions. Yet I am confused that public figures who are practicing Catholics are praised when their faith is proclaimed in social-justice ways — for the poor, the homeless, the ill, the dying, the marginalized — but these same figures are roundly criticized, even condemned, if they proclaim their faith by opposing abortion, a redefinition of marriage and the family, and a complete rearranging of gender.

I believe Catholics’ duty is to evangelize, wherever and whenever. Those who disagree, even oppose that proclamation, are welcomed to do so. So it is unreasonable to condemn any Catholic person for a proclamation vital to his or her being Catholic.

Why is it that Catholic public figures often place their religious affiliation behind their political affiliation, rather than before, where I think it belongs.

James Leibrecht • Affton

Sports