Letter: Catholic public figures should live their faith at all times

In Tony Messenger’s column “Dr. Alex Garza has strong words for state leaders as delta variant rages” (July 11), Garza is reported to put “his Catholic faith to action” in a number of “civil and military positions.” I assume that includes his role heading the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force.

I admire Garza and appreciate his faith as inherent to his actions. Yet I am confused that public figures who are practicing Catholics are praised when their faith is proclaimed in social-justice ways — for the poor, the homeless, the ill, the dying, the marginalized — but these same figures are roundly criticized, even condemned, if they proclaim their faith by opposing abortion, a redefinition of marriage and the family, and a complete rearranging of gender.

I believe Catholics’ duty is to evangelize, wherever and whenever. Those who disagree, even oppose that proclamation, are welcomed to do so. So it is unreasonable to condemn any Catholic person for a proclamation vital to his or her being Catholic.