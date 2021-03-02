Letter: Catholic school favors the rich, ignores working class

Regarding "Trinity Catholic High School in north St. Louis County will close" (Feb. 26): In his second letter to those in Corinth, the Apostle Paul encourages the church in that city to give generously from their excess. If only our Catholic institutions would heed his instructions, Trinity High School in North County might not be closing.

While enrollment is down, the archdiocese doesn’t seem interested in asking what barriers might be hindering students. No, churchly institutions are instead more than content to be run like businesses, chasing west St. Louis County and St. Charles money at the expense of making quality Catholic education available to everyone.

The buildings at Trinity need some upkeep. Unsurprisingly, there always seems to be enough for the next ostentatious sports facility for wealthy kids.