Schools teach refugee, migrant kids skills to succeed in US

Neri Lozano hits a volleyball on a serve as she practices with the rest of the volleyball team at Valencia Newcomer School Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Phoenix. Children from around the world are learning the English skills and American classroom customs they need to succeed at so-called newcomer schools. Valencia Newcomer School in Phoenix is among a handful of such public schools in the United States dedicated exclusively to helping some of the thousands of children who arrive in the country annually. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

Regarding “Schools teach refugee, migrant kids skills to succeed in US” (Nov. 29): Thanks for this uplifting story about a school in Phoenix that is geared to teach English and American culture to recently arrived immigrant children.

About 60 years ago, I came to St. Louis unable to speak English, a refugee from China. I went to St. Joan of Arc Catholic school. I was lumped in with the “slow” learners.

Today, at that same school in south St. Louis, the English Tutoring Project provides exactly what I could have used: on-site educational assistance to new immigrant children. Founded in 1998, the English Tutoring Project was started by a consortium of Catholic nuns. They offer services in a half-dozen or so Catholic grade schools in the area. A worthy organization indeed.

Cathy Luh • Creve Coeur