Regarding “Schools teach refugee, migrant kids skills to succeed in US” (Nov. 29): Thanks for this uplifting story about a school in Phoenix that is geared to teach English and American culture to recently arrived immigrant children.
About 60 years ago, I came to St. Louis unable to speak English, a refugee from China. I went to St. Joan of Arc Catholic school. I was lumped in with the “slow” learners.
Today, at that same school in south St. Louis, the English Tutoring Project provides exactly what I could have used: on-site educational assistance to new immigrant children. Founded in 1998, the English Tutoring Project was started by a consortium of Catholic nuns. They offer services in a half-dozen or so Catholic grade schools in the area. A worthy organization indeed.
Cathy Luh • Creve Coeur