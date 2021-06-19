 Skip to main content
Letter: Catholic values rightly support expansion of Medicaid
Letter: Catholic values rightly support expansion of Medicaid

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Catholic Charities fires director of advocacy after complaint from Republican senator” (June 16): Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski should be ashamed of himself for firing Tamara Kenny, the director of advocacy and community engagement for Catholic Charities. If it had been done because she was not “Catholic enough” to suit his tastes, it would have been deplorable. But obviously this was not the reason. Ms. Kenny’s religious practices were apparent for years and never a cause for concern. She was fired because she dared to do her job and ask state Sen. Paul Wieland to discuss Missouri’s puzzling and unchristian decision to violate the Constitution, defy the clear will of the citizens of Missouri and ignore the well-known position of the church by refusing to fund Medicaid expansion.

Medicaid expansion would improve the health care situation of many Missourians, especially those in rural areas where community hospitals and other providers rely on Medicaid to keep their doors open. All patient advocates and the majority of voters support it, as do U.S. Catholic Bishops. When pressured to fire Kenny, the archbishop should have asked himself, “What would Jesus do?”

Maria V. and Martin L. Perron • Town and Country

Rozanski installed as St. Louis' 10th Archbishop

Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski gives his homily on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, after being installed as St. Louis' 10 Archbishop at the St. Louis Basilica. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden
