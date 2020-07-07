Letter: Catholics must work harder in the fight against racism

Regarding “St. Louis Archdiocese responds to calls to remove statue of city’s namesake” (June 29): I am a devout Catholic and have lived in the St. Louis area my whole life. I therefore have mixed feelings about removing the statue of Louis IX from the top of Art Hill. I understand the arguments. Watching footage of the protest and counterprotest related to the statue, though, I was struck by the presence of traditional symbols of the faith that I love — communal prayer, rosary beads and priests in cassocks — combined with public action. But I have a question for my fellow Catholics: Where are these symbols in the protests for dismantling systemic racism? It’s debatable whether a Catholic saint statue should be in public spaces, but there is no room in debating that racism is sinful and against the core theological underpinnings of the Catholic faith.
In 2018, the United States Catholic bishops stated, “The injustice and harm racism causes are an attack on human life.” I have seen pictures of the March for Life in Washington — the amount of religious imagery makes it looks more like the inside of a Catholic Supply store than the streets of a major city. Given the church’s official stance for protecting human life, why does it feel like there is more energy around protecting a statue than in protecting human lives, human bodies (and souls), that are attacked by racism every day? Our priorities will give credibility and witness (or not) to the church’s “pro-life” stance.
Sean O’Rourke • Clayton
