Letter: Catholics ought to provide care for septic abortions

Regarding “Catholic hospitals’ growth impacts reproductive health care” (July 24): I am concerned about threats to women’s lives from abortions attempted by unskilled providers. As a Catholic, I think the anti-abortion group Campaign Life Missouri should lobby Catholic hospitals to lead in providing care for women experiencing septic abortions.

Restricting access to abortion care increases risk of maternal mortality. Recently, when pregnant women have arrived bleeding, “chaos” has been documented in emergency departments.

The efforts of Campaign Life Missouri are applauded by those pressuring billion dollar faith-based investment funds to disinvest in corporations offering money for employees to travel for abortion care. Its director, Samuel Lee, should acknowledge that limiting access to safe abortions in neighboring states will directly lead to more septic abortions.

Lee speaks for a minority of Missouri taxpayers when he seeks to further limit access to safe abortion care. I suspect that a majority of Missourians, and Catholics, are affronted by his arrogant attempts to speak for us. He speaks for the minority of taxpayers, and Catholics, who believe it is acceptable to impose their interpretation of faith on the American people.

J.S. Kemp, M.D. • St. Louis