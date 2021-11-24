Letter: Catholics should honor life doctrine beyond abortion

The article “Bishops OK Communion document, avoid direct rebuff to Biden” (Nov. 17) stated that “the document stops short of calling for withholding the sacrament from politicians such as President Joe Biden who support abortion rights but offers plenty of tacit justification for individual bishops to do so.”

My question is: Did the Catholic bishops also give tacit justification to withhold communion from those who approve of the death penalty or those against expanding health care and food assistance or those who wish to limit immigration? Or withhold communion from those not seeking justice for clergy abuse or don’t follow Christ’s dictates to clothe the naked, feed the hungry and welcome the stranger?

The article further states that it is a scandal if a Catholic knowingly or obstinately rejects the church’s doctrines or moral teachings. How does that square with the hideous scandal of priestly abuse of children and adolescents?

Helen Nelling • University City