Letter: Catholics should worry about the needy, not politics
Letter: Catholics should worry about the needy, not politics

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Catholic Charities fires director of advocacy after complaint from Republican senator” (June 16): The mission statement for Catholic Charities states that it is “to provide service to people in need, to advocate for justice in social structures, and to call the entire church and other people of good will to do the same.”

The fact that Republican Sen. Paul Wieland from Jefferson County, who is a devout Catholic, hasn’t supported Medicaid expansion suggests that his beliefs are contrary to what the Catholic Conference and Catholic Charities stand for. By refusing to meet with them, he showed a complete disregard for his fellow Catholics. By opposing something that would greatly help those in need calls into question Wieland’s devotion to the church.

The timely dismissal of Tamara Kenny, the director of advocacy and community engagement for Catholic Charities, only furthers this point. Kenny’s advocacy for the expansion of Medicaid and the teachings of the church speak volumes about her beliefs. I would call for Wieland to examine his conscience.

Patricia Delworth • Manchester

