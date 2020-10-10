 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest:

Letter: Catholics were targeted in U.S. Revolutionary War
0 comments

Letter: Catholics were targeted in U.S. Revolutionary War

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Bunker Hill Debunked

In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016 photo, a flag flies full on a breezy afternoon at the Bunker Hill monument, which is located on Breed's Hill in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. The Battle of Bunker Hill, one of the greatest misnomers in U.S. history, is being waged anew on social media. The 1775 battle, a pivotal rallying point for American colonists trying to overthrow British rule, actually was fought on Breedâ€™s Hill, not Bunker Hill. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

Regarding the letter “Christians resorted to sinful ways during Revolutionary War” (Sept. 29): I am a Canadian reader whose family has lived in Canada since 1701. Revolutionary War American Christians were indeed sinful. In 1775, American forces led by Gen. Richard Montgomery and Col. Benedict Arnold invaded Canada. Sir Guy Carleton, (Lord Dorchester) pleaded with the majority French-speaking Roman Catholic population to support the British. The invasion was repelled. The main reason the Canadians supported the crown was because of the terrible prejudice Americans had shown to Roman Catholics. I believe America would have evolved eventually into a parliamentary democracy.

Burke Mortimer • Alberta, Canada

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports