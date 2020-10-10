Letter: Catholics were targeted in U.S. Revolutionary War

Regarding the letter “Christians resorted to sinful ways during Revolutionary War” (Sept. 29): I am a Canadian reader whose family has lived in Canada since 1701. Revolutionary War American Christians were indeed sinful. In 1775, American forces led by Gen. Richard Montgomery and Col. Benedict Arnold invaded Canada. Sir Guy Carleton, (Lord Dorchester) pleaded with the majority French-speaking Roman Catholic population to support the British. The invasion was repelled. The main reason the Canadians supported the crown was because of the terrible prejudice Americans had shown to Roman Catholics. I believe America would have evolved eventually into a parliamentary democracy.
Burke Mortimer • Alberta, Canada
