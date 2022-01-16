Letter: Censoring US history deprives students of critical skills

Regarding “Hearing on bills to ban critical race theory, adopt parents’ bill of rights draws record response” (Jan. 13): One of the functions of public schools is to help our nation maintain its democracy. We need to educate our future voters and promote the norms that preserve a civil society. I believe that, at the moment, the Missouri Legislature is working to dismantle that purpose.

Legislators are referring to public schools as “government schools” in an effort to set them up against those who are suspicious of the government. They have been promoting legislation to use tax dollars to fund less-transparent religious and private schools.

Most concerning is their politicization of school boards and attempt to control curriculums so that only a sanitized, white, Christian and straight curriculum is discussed. They want to eliminate teaching tolerance and promoting the acceptance of those who might be different in race, gender identity, religion, country of origin or sexual orientation.