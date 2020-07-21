Letter: Centene could have invested in St. Louis but didn’t

Regarding “Centene CEO says St. Louis has to change. But will Michael Neidorff’s criticisms make a difference?” (July 13): I praise Centene Chief Executive Officer Michael Neidorff regarding his remarks about St. Louis. He makes some valid points. His honesty and candor are to be commended.
But 12 years ago, Centene was happy to exploit the St. Louis and St. Louis County divide for its own ends. At the time, Centene was trying to buy Clayton property to build its new headquarters. Several owners refused to sell, so Centene got the city of Clayton to declare the properties blighted, giving the company the power of eminent domain. The Missouri Supreme Court ultimately invalidated Clayton’s blighting designation.
Then, in 2007, Centene announced it would build its new headquarters in downtown St. Louis. This was hailed as historic, perhaps beginning a reversal of more than 50 years of corporate disinvestment there. But within months of that announcement, the Clayton hold-out property owners had agreed to sell to Centene, which said it would stay in Clayton after all. Neidorff had played the region and the property owners like a virtuoso.
Imagine if Centene had made good on its stated plan to invest in the city. Imagine if Centene’s bold leadership had persuaded other businesses to do the same, to become part of the solution rather than complain about the problem. Maybe, just maybe, the city and the region would be in a better place.
Tom Pickel • St. Louis
