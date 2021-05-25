Letter: Centene flexes its muscle as a Medicaid administrator

Regarding " Centene CEO again threatens to leave Missouri, this time over Medicaid expansion " (May 20): Centene Chief Executive Officer Michael Neidorff is quoted as describing himself as the “largest provider of Medicaid.” As a physician, I feel compelled to comment that neither Neidorff nor his company is a health care provider, but rather they serve as for-profit administrators of state Medicaid programs. He is a very well-connected, powerful executive who exerts leverage over our economy by threatening to leave the state.

In asking for Medicaid expansion, his motivation could perhaps be construed as noble, but it is also self-serving. When looking for genuine advocacy for Medicaid expansion, look to physicians, whose reimbursement from Centene is roughly half of what other insurers pay for non-Medicaid patients. Physicians who take on Medicaid patients do so not for income but because they want to help people. They are providers. The article states that Neidorff is embarrassed to be located in Missouri. Ironically, many physicians have also voiced their embarrassment that the opulent Medicaid-exploiting Centene is located here.