 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Centene flexes its muscle as a Medicaid administrator
0 comments

Letter: Centene flexes its muscle as a Medicaid administrator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding "Centene CEO again threatens to leave Missouri, this time over Medicaid expansion" (May 20): Centene Chief Executive Officer Michael Neidorff is quoted as describing himself as the “largest provider of Medicaid.” As a physician, I feel compelled to comment that neither Neidorff nor his company is a health care provider, but rather they serve as for-profit administrators of state Medicaid programs. He is a very well-connected, powerful executive who exerts leverage over our economy by threatening to leave the state.

In asking for Medicaid expansion, his motivation could perhaps be construed as noble, but it is also self-serving. When looking for genuine advocacy for Medicaid expansion, look to physicians, whose reimbursement from Centene is roughly half of what other insurers pay for non-Medicaid patients. Physicians who take on Medicaid patients do so not for income but because they want to help people. They are providers. The article states that Neidorff is embarrassed to be located in Missouri. Ironically, many physicians have also voiced their embarrassment that the opulent Medicaid-exploiting Centene is located here.

Randall Clary, M.D. • Chesterfield

Michael Neidorff

Centene chairman and CEO Michael F. Neidorff 

Photo by Jon Gitchoff 
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports