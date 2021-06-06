Letter: Centene, not a good citizen, drinks at public trough

Regarding the letter “Centene flexes its muscle as a Medicaid administrator” (May 26): I am forever tired of Centene Chief Executive Officer Michael Neidorff and his ilk. As noted by the letter writer, Dr. Randall Clary, Centene is not a health care provider but is a for-profit administrator of Medicaid programs. Neidorff paints himself and Centene as good corporate citizens, but neither is. Centene profits by either skimping on payments to the real providers (physicians, hospitals and other entities actually involved in delivering care) or limiting services to the unfortunates who need care but lack the ability and/or resources to obtain same.

Centene also drinks ravenously at the public trough by demanding financing for its projects or else threatening to leave for greener pastures. Clayton has been there and done that, and the city is at risk of being left with a lot of empty buildings should Neidorff prefer to establish his retirement home in North Carolina or elsewhere. Neidorff is just looking for an excuse to frame his departure in a positive light.