Letter: Centene profits too much managing Missouri Medicaid

The David Nicklaus column, "Centene board embraces accountability, but only reluctantly" (March 8), ends with the point that Centene shares have recently soared 690%. Centene manages Medicaid programs, a task that a state government should be able to easily manage, as easily as the federal government manages Medicare, by paying claims. The cost of administering Medicare has been quoted at well under 5%, possibly 2% to 3%. Yet, our states turn over this function to the private sector, allowing investors to rake in huge profits on the backs of the poor.