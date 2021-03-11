Letter: Centene profits too much managing Missouri Medicaid

The David Nicklaus column, "Centene board embraces accountability, but only reluctantly" (March 8), ends with the point that Centene shares have recently soared 690%. Centene manages Medicaid programs, a task that a state government should be able to easily manage, as easily as the federal government manages Medicare, by paying claims. The cost of administering Medicare has been quoted at well under 5%, possibly 2% to 3%. Yet, our states turn over this function to the private sector, allowing investors to rake in huge profits on the backs of the poor.
Obviously, there are less funds for services because of the amount going to Centene. Also, payment to doctors is so low that most doctors refuse Medicaid patients. A candidate for statewide office should propose that the management of Medicaid be returned to the state of Missouri.
Suzanne Rechtin Reinhold • St. Louis County