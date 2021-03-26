Letter: Centene puts name on Clayton High School landmark

As a former graduate of Clayton High School, imagine my shock when I saw the Centene Center Park at the entrance of Clayton High School. A giant, solid granite/marble globe at the high school entrance was a landmark, erected when the high school was built in the late 1950s, before Centene existed. Centene somehow usurped that 20-ton iconic landmark and attached its name to it. How much did they pay? To whom?
A corporate advertisement at the entrance to a public school doesn’t seem right. What if the Arch were renamed the Bayer/Monsanto Arch? Or the AB InBev Arch?
Jerry Weil • University City
Clayton High School Class of 1963