Letter: Centene reaped profits off poor Medicaid patients

Regarding David Nicklaus’ column “New Centene CEO inherits strong culture, with a mandate for change” (April 15): Centene chief executive officer Michael Neidorff delivered a return of more than 6,000% to investors since the company went public in 2001, but Nicklaus neglected to mention the source of these huge profits: Medicaid programs. The funds that pay for medical care for our poorest citizens literally increased the wealth of investors and decreased the funds available for medical care for the poor. This is as absurd as our federal tax system, which allows the wealthiest to pay little or no taxes.