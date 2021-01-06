Letter: Centene should fight poverty — not threaten to move

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Centene CEO’s lamentations about crime in St. Louis seem dubious” (Dec. 28): If crime in St. Louis is such a pressing business matter for Centene, the company is well situated to do even more about it than just pay consultants to write reports. Many, including police leaders, have observed that we can’t police our way out of crime, however much the police departments may improve.

Those who engage in criminal conduct and scare potential Centene executives about living in St. Louis are young men and women who don’t see a future. Centene Chief Executive Officer Michael Neidorff can give them one. Why couldn’t Centene train and hire 500 of them? And Neidorff could encourage other large companies to do the same. He could also endorse increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour and help fight against the proliferation of guns on our streets.

Poverty doesn’t justify criminal behavior, but think about it. It is amazing that so few people in desperate situations engage in criminal behavior, especially in these horrific times.