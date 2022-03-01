Letter: Centene shouldn't squander tax dollars on naming rights

Regarding "‘This is our home’: Centene puts name on new St. Louis soccer stadium" (Feb. 16) and "Centene profits rise as managed care membership grows" (Feb. 8): Centene gets tens of billions of dollars in government contracts — our tax dollars — supposedly to manage health care for the poor, elderly and disabled on Medicaid and Medicare. If Centene has so much money to spare to purchase naming rights, either the company shouldn’t be getting such a large share of our tax dollars in the first place or it needs to be spending more of the tax dollars they receive to care for the vulnerable and not for stadium naming rights.