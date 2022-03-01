 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Centene shouldn't squander tax dollars on naming rights

St. Louis City SC will play at Centene Stadium

Clayton health care company Centene Corp. signed a 15-year deal for naming rights of St. Louis City SC's new facility. The soccer stadium will be called Centene Stadium. (Courtesy of St. Louis City SC)

Regarding "‘This is our home’: Centene puts name on new St. Louis soccer stadium" (Feb. 16) and "Centene profits rise as managed care membership grows" (Feb. 8): Centene gets tens of billions of dollars in government contracts — our tax dollars — supposedly to manage health care for the poor, elderly and disabled on Medicaid and Medicare. If Centene has so much money to spare to purchase naming rights, either the company shouldn’t be getting such a large share of our tax dollars in the first place or it needs to be spending more of the tax dollars they receive to care for the vulnerable and not for stadium naming rights.

David Harris • University City 

