Letter: Centene's CEO disingenuous over fondness for St. Louis
0 comments

Letter: Centene's CEO disingenuous over fondness for St. Louis

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Regarding David Nicklaus’ column “Centene’s Charlotte expansion should be a wake-up call for St. Louis” (July 3): Centene Chief Executive Officer Michael Neidorff claims that during one recent recruiting visit, the wife of an out-of-town executive took MetroLink downtown to see the Gateway Arch. She felt unsafe, and her husband turned down Centene’s job offer. I have no reason to doubt this story, but something smells here. Neidorff has demonstrated himself as an extraordinary individual by taking a single health plan created by a Elizabeth “Betty” Benn in 1984 to a top Forbes 500 company. Yet he allowed the wife of a coveted prospect to take MetroLink?

The column also says that Neidorff makes clear, though, that St. Louis shouldn’t take Centene for granted, and “I always want to expand here. I love it here, but we're not able to recruit all the people we want.” This is Kroenke-speak. If he really cared about St. Louis, Neidorff should donate to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Timothy Kunz • Fenton

Michael Neidorff

Centene chairman and CEO Michael F. Neidorff. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports