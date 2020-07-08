Letter: Centene's move to Charlotte more financial than smart
0 comments

Letter: Centene's move to Charlotte more financial than smart

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
2017 Citizen of the Year

Centene Corporation Chairman and CEO Michael F. Neidorff addresses the crowd after accepting the 2017 Citizen of the Year award during a ceremony at McCluer South-Berkeley High School Auditorium in Ferguson on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Regarding David Nicklaus' column “Centene’s Charlotte expansion should be a wake-up call for St. Louis” (July 3): Frankly, I’m insulted by the ludicrous excuses Michael Neidorff gave as to why Centene decided to build its East Coast headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Neidorff should be honest and admit that the decision was based mainly on financial reasons. Charlotte is a boom town because the local and state government offers all types of incentives and tax abatements to draw new corporate entities. Charlotte is not that wonderful. As a couple I met at the Carolina Hurricanes hockey game in Raleigh, North Carolina, said, “Charlotte lacks a soul.” I concur, and that’s why for my two years there I stayed in short-term lodging services the entire time.

Charlotte has real growth issues. The traffic is almost as bad as Chicago, and its roads weren’t designed to handle all the growth. The airport is in constant confusion, and they have no major league baseball and hockey. The mountains and ocean are not that close; there’s no interstate to get to North Carolina beaches. The weather isn’t that much better than here, and they have a decent amount of crime to deal with.

Neidorff should call me the next time he’s hosting a prospective employee and his or her spouse. I would be glad to take them on a wonderful tour of St. Louis with stops in the Central West End, Forest Park, the breweries, the Hill, Grant’s Farm — shall I go on?

John Hamacher • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports