Letter: Central West End couple are poster children for privilege

The photograph on the front page of the June 30 Post-Dispatch of Mark and Patricia McCloskey sends a very chilling message on more than one issue. It is a poster for white privilege, a message of the uncontrolled gun lobby, and the ultimate in racist attitudes. These “melanin-deficient” (using their own lawyer's description) individuals claim to be protecting their property, but were doing nothing less than threatening people who were exercising their constitutional rights. I see no reason why the Central West End couple was not arrested, other than they are white and wealthy.
This photograph would have been quite different had an African American couple done exactly the same thing to protect their property. I believe they would be lying face down on the ground, dead from police bullets.
Ellis Frohman • Chesterfield
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.