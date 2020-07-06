Letter: Central West End couple are poster children for privilege
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. An affidavit in a court case shows that the white St. Louis couple who stood outside their mansion with guns during a protest have pulled a gun before. Mark McCloskey says in the affidavit that they pointed a gun at a neighbor once as a warning to stay off their property. They claim they own a small piece of land, while trustees of their private street say they own it. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

 Laurie Skrivan

The photograph on the front page of the June 30 Post-Dispatch of Mark and Patricia McCloskey sends a very chilling message on more than one issue. It is a poster for white privilege, a message of the uncontrolled gun lobby, and the ultimate in racist attitudes. These “melanin-deficient” (using their own lawyer's description) individuals claim to be protecting their property, but were doing nothing less than threatening people who were exercising their constitutional rights. I see no reason why the Central West End couple was not arrested, other than they are white and wealthy.

This photograph would have been quite different had an African American couple done exactly the same thing to protect their property. I believe they would be lying face down on the ground, dead from police bullets.

Ellis Frohman • Chesterfield

