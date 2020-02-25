Letter: Centreville needs immediate federal assistance

Regarding “A plea for help: Centreville’s sewage and drainage problems pose health, safety risks” (Feb. 23): I cannot believe that our U.S. government is not stepping in to assist those poor older residents who live in Centreville. Their homes are decaying around them. They cannot go for a walk outside or sit on their porch because raw sewage surrounds them. I believe the fact that they are poor black people is the reason they are being ignored.
Why can’t the federal government place them in humane housing, allowing them to live out their last years in a healthy environment? They are human beings. They did not cause this problem. How can our officials ignore these people?
I am pleading with our U.S. senators and representatives to step in immediately to offer relief to people living in a disgusting, everlasting hell on earth. Please show them some respect and immediately move them into some clean housing free from sewage.
Karen Clerc • Affton