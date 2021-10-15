Letter: Centuries of racism made Blacks more vulnerable

Many news reports, articles and studies have keenly pointed out that among coronavirus deaths, African-Americans are disproportionately more likely to have worse outcomes due to underlying illnesses. It is important information for health care workers to know for proper treatment.

However, to mention the spiking mortality rates outside of the circumstances that led to these disparities may just be causing further discrimination. Yes, most outlets also list the higher rates of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease as the reasons for why Black people are more vulnerable, but that’s not the real problem. Perhaps, it would be more accurate to include that Black people are more likely to have severe complications from the coronavirus because of centuries of racism.