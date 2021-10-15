Letter: Centuries of racism made Blacks more vulnerable

Many news reports, articles and studies have keenly pointed out that among coronavirus deaths, African-Americans are disproportionately more likely to have worse outcomes due to underlying illnesses. It is important information for health care workers to know for proper treatment.
However, to mention the spiking mortality rates outside of the circumstances that led to these disparities may just be causing further discrimination. Yes, most outlets also list the higher rates of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease as the reasons for why Black people are more vulnerable, but that’s not the real problem. Perhaps, it would be more accurate to include that Black people are more likely to have severe complications from the coronavirus because of centuries of racism.
There is a concept known as “social determinants of health” that are defined as the economic and social conditions that influence individual and group differences in health status. In other words, your health is affected by all of your surroundings outside of a health care setting. Race and ethnicity alone are certainly factors but largely because of the larger context of racism in which people of color exist in this country. There is a reason behind drastic disparities between races that are persistent in almost all aspects of health. The issue is much bigger than “underlying illnesses,” which is a term that oversimplifies a complicated problem that desperately needs attention.