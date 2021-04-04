Letter: Challenge GOP lawmakers before all freedoms are lost

Regarding "The real election fraud" (March 27): The Constitution gives the power to "We the People," not We the Politicians. In Missouri, after decades of legislative gerrymandering, we have a self-sustaining Republican supermajority in Jefferson City. They are deliberately overturning the people's will by pushing through laws that would restrict voting times, limit absentee voting and require specific photo IDs that are really a Jim Crow poll tax. This is happening here and across the country, based on the big lie that the last election was stolen — a lie that has been laughed out of every court that has addressed it and rejected by many Republican governors and secretaries of state.

Perhaps we can look for guidance from our own secretary of state, Jay Ashcroft, who oversees elections. Or state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. But he used your tax dollars to try to overturn the presidential election and benefit his own political party.

So, I am angry — and you should be, too. It is not just Georgia that suffers from voter suppression; it is right here in Missouri, too. And if an initiative petition is the people's answer, simply look to the Missouri Medicaid expansion initiative.