Letter: Challenges, opportunities still remain for city schools

As a former president of the St. Louis Board of Education, I would like to give my perspective on two recent Post-Dispatch articles.

Regarding Gloria Nolan's "Don't trust a charter school network whose objective boils down to profits" (April 21): I commend Nolan for leaving the charter school system until at least there is reform of this system. The system needs to be brought in line with the same mandates as other districts using the standards of the Missouri Department of Secondary and Elementary Education. I too support the moratorium on charters unless they offer true partnerships with St. Louis Public Schools.

Regarding Earl Scroggins' "The change our children deserve requires bold action and collaboration" (May 3): There are no more for-profit public schools in city of St. Louis. Currently, there are approximately 20 public charter schools in the city, with more than 10,000 children attending. Those schools are associated with charter management companies and associations.

I commend St. Louis Public Schools for creating a citywide planning committee. But because of too many administrative staffers and no member of Mayor Tishaura Jones' staff sitting on it, it has a slim chance for success.

The St. Louis Public Schools Consortium Board is positioned to assume control of our lowest-performing schools. This board has the authority to contract out for management, consolidate or even close schools.

David L. Jackson, Jr. • St. Louis