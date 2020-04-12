Letter: Change is needed if we want to be prepared for the future

We need a change of direction. The coronavirus should change everything. It should change how we allocate our tax money, from military hardware and proxy wars to bio-research for national defense. It should change how we allocate our money and attitude about our nation’s health care system, from a system of privilege and profits to a system of health and access for all. It should change how we view emergency planning, from something we think we can initiate on short notice to one where we encourage careers, plan, coordinate, collaborate and practice on a regular basis.
We’ve had a regular diet of crisis over the past 20 years: 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Superstorm Sandy and the H1N1 flu pandemic to name a few. We are experiencing more catastrophic weather events. In each case, our performance has ranged from totally inadequate to middling.
Now we are in the midst of an even worse crisis, and our performance has ranged from totally inadequate to completely unprepared. Americans are now very skeptical when we are told we need to plan and prepare for an event. We just wait until it hits, and then ask: Why were we not prepared?
We can see that the trillions we have spent on war and war preparedness does us no good. Not a single shot has been fired, but the pandemic casualty list grows higher. I can only assume people who aim to do us harm are watching and seeing a much simpler playbook spread out in front of them. We need politicians that will listen and can demonstrate leadership.
Phillip Van Cleave • Fenton
