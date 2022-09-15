 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Changes to comics and puzzles are a real disappointment

Everyday section 1

I'm disappointed in the changes made to the Post-Dispatch comics and puzzles. I used to look forward each morning to reading all the comics and then working on the puzzles. Now I only have a half page of black and white comics, the Los Angeles Times crossword and Jumble puzzles. It was a real letdown. I had to check my calendar to make sure Sept. 13 wasn't a Friday the 13th.

I've been subscribing for more years than I can remember, and I am not a happy camper. I won't cancel my subscription, but I do wish the paper would reconsider these decisions.

Terry Waggle • Kirkwood 

