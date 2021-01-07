Letter: Changing our street names could create a backlash

Regarding Don Fitz’s guest column “Four streets that are Overdue for a New Name” (Jan. 1): First off, I fully agree that Blacks who fought against racial injustice and racist police brutality should be honored. However, changing street names is not the way to do it. It would create a backlash that would be counterproductive.

The names Wilson and Jackson are both generic American last names. I grew up in University City, knowing those streets well, and never did I associate either one with Woodrow or Stonewall. They were just streets. If we want to, we could put up a plaque on Jackson saying that it honors Michael, and we could say that Wilson honors longtime St. Louis radio personality, Ed Wilson.

As for Amherst, it is in a neighborhood where all the streets are named for colleges and universities, so it is not named for Lord Jeffrey Amherst. It sits among streets named Tulane, Stanford, Cornell, Colgate, Dartmouth, etc.