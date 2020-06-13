Letter: Changing racist system demands more than marching

Regarding “‘He is going to change the world’: Funeral held for Floyd” (June 9): Having seen video of the killing of George Floyd, I am aware that to see the knee of a white uniformed man on the neck of a black man is to see the symbol of a modern-day lynching. This horrifying image is now embedded in the psyche of the public. Within this image is contained 400 years of racism and exploitation that is still embedded in the policies and laws of our country. These same laws and policies have allowed white people like me to live in privilege.
The death of George Floyd has something to do with me. I can march in a protest and feel good about myself, as if to say: Now I have done my part. Isn’t it a wonderful moment when we are all together?
Am I really that naive? The real call is to shut up and listen, to march to the polls, to city and county council meetings, to the quarters where I can hear the experience of people who are not white.
I must realize that the world is set up to privilege me. At the same time, I must ask myself how can I enjoy privilege while others are living with the consequences of the many concessions that are made for me. Indeed I am a recovering racist. In the time that I have left, I hope to work toward changing the unjust systems that so burden my brothers and sisters of color. I hope to work toward changing myself.
Sister Denise Sausville • Kirkwood
