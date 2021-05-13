 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Changing street names reflects aspirational goals
0 comments

Letter: Changing street names reflects aspirational goals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
University City lions

The University City lions on Delmar Boulevard, near City Hall. Photo by Paul Sableman via Flickr/Creative Commons

Regarding "University City Task force targets four streets for renaming in first wave" (April 27). Renaming streets during times of social upheaval is hardly a new phenomenon. Physical spaces should reflect current values and ideals, not remind citizens of the past they have rejected. For example, as World War I was in its final year and fighting between Americans and Germans headed toward a conclusion, St. Louisans renamed streets honoring Germans. Kaiser Street became Gresham Avenue. Hapsburger Avenue became Cecil Place. Von Verson Avenue became Enright. Berlin Avenue became Pershing Avenue. Many other cities also replaced their German streets.

Today, communities across the country are debating replacing streets named after people with ties to the Confederacy, white supremacy, segregationists or slavery. The continued memorialization of Confederate leaders, white supremacists, segregationists and slave owners on street signs does not reflect the values that University City upholds today. Changing street names is one piece in a broader movement toward creating equal opportunity. By changing the symbolic landscape in a city, you are saying to its citizens, this is who we want to be, and we need to change the policies and the systems to make it so.

Karla Thomas • University City 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports