Letter: Character, family values are no longer GOP priorities

Regarding the editorial "We recommend Joe Biden for president — and overwhelming rejection of Trump" (Oct. 11): Republicans used to care about character. Integrity, honesty, family values, and an unwavering belief in the God Almighty used to matter. Republicans used to support the military and opposed communism. Apparently for many Republicans, these things no longer matter. They just don’t care.
President Donald Trump is the most unethical, immoral president of my lifetime. He has no moral compass and has repeatedly lied to the American people. The party of family values and Evangelical Christians continues to support a man who has cheated on his three wives. He is on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women and has been accused of sexual assault. They don’t care.
Republicans accuse Democrats of being socialists but support a president who won’t stand up to communist dictators in China and North Korea. Russia interferes in our election; it doesn’t matter. Russia puts a bounty on American soldiers; Republicans don’t care. He calls our veterans suckers and losers; they don’t care.
I will be voting for Joe Biden. Also, I’ll be voting against any candidate who has supported Trump. This includes Rep. Ann Wagner, who claimed she’d never endorse Trump but now supports him on nearly every issue. It includes Gov. Mike Parson who hitched his wagon to the Trump circus. It includes Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt who continues to try to destroy Obamacare.
They just don’t care, but I do.
Joseph Zelle • Oakville
