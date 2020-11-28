 Skip to main content
Letter: Character matters. Trump supporters seem to forget that
Letter: Character matters. Trump supporters seem to forget that

I have some very close, long-time friends who voted for President Donald Trump’s reelection. Doctors, lawyers, business owners, educators; well-educated, smart and successful men and women.

They’d say things such as: Well, I really don’t like the way he acts, but I like some of his policies. Yes, he’s very dishonest — lies all the time, but he gets the job done. He’s really a terrible person and husband, but he’s pro-life.

And I would say to them: How can you vote for someone you can’t trust, don’t admire, know has cheated on his wives, treats people terribly and fires people at will? How can you put the fate of our country in the hands of someone like that? Doesn’t character matter?

Now they say: I hate what he is doing. Trying to destroy our electoral process. Being such a poor loser. Setting such a bad example for the youth of our country. Creating such a divide. Inciting rebellion. Making our country a laughing stock. Preventing progress in treating the coronavirus by having thwarted the transition process for weeks.

Remember that old saying about making a deal with the devil? Character matters.

Lon Zimmerman • Creve Coeur

