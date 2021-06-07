Letter: Character traits, law-breaking no longer matter to GOP

Regarding “Report alleges Missouri lawmaker had sex with teen when he was a cop ” (May 28): How much more scandal can the Missouri Legislature stand? MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow recently spent much of her show marveling at the “quality” of our GOP state legislators. One , Rep. Tricia Derges, is charged with Medicare fraud. Another, Rep. Rick Roeber, is accused of sexual molestation. Yet another, Rep. Chad Perkins, is accused of having sexual relations with a drunk teenager while on duty as a police officer.

All of this comes from a legislative body that denied expanding Medicaid despite the voters’ wishes. It seems that there is something wrong with the vetting of the slate of candidates here. Or do character traits and breaking the law no longer matter? It wouldn’t surprise me if they had secretly wished President Joe Biden had won Missouri so they could run one of those beloved vote recounts.